Q1 2023 Moneta Money Bank as Earnings Call Transcript

Tomas Spurny - MONETA Money Bank, a.s. - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I have the pleasure of opening today's presentation of our first quarter results for the year. If we turn to Page 2, we've generated a net profit of CZK 1.2 billion. This is based on the strength of operating income of CZK 0.8 billion, which is 6% down compared to the comparable quarter last year. However, if you look at the structure of the operating income, we actually have a quite good performance on the net fees and commissions. On operating expenses, these are stable at CZK 1.5 billion. The operating expenses increased nominally by 1.6% and this is mainly due to an increase in mandatory charges that we have to contribute the