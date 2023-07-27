Q2 2023 Moneta Money Bank as Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Tomas Spurny - MONETA Money Bank, a.s. - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I have the pleasure of covering the first part of our presentation. So if we can turn to Page #2. We first cover the quarterly results. In the second quarter of the current year, we delivered net profit of GBP 1.26 billion. This is 4% quarter-on-quarter growth. I think more importantly, if you look at the results of the quarter, we are also delivering strong net interest income. Net interest income increased more than 6% quarter-on-quarter, and it exceeds the forecast that we provided to you in February 2020 by about 180 million. So we look confident into second half of the year. The other positive news