Mar 17, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Mar 17, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Franz J. Hiesinger

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG - CFO & Member of the Management Board

* Wilhelm HÃ¶rmanseder

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



=====================

Wilhelm HÃ¶rmanseder - Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It is a great pleasure presenting to you Mayr-Melnhof Group Annual Results 2019. In a conference call today at 9:30 a.m. Vienna Time, I'll be pleased to answer your questions. The dial-in details are displayed at the end of this video and on our website.



Today's results are again a positive event, since we can report a continuation of our group's course of success with another record result and a further dividend increase in succession. Even in a weak economic environment, our focus on relentless implementation of industrial excellence in cost, technology and innovation created