Mayr Melnhof Karton AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

This is an oral transcript of the report of the Management Board of Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG on the occasion of its 26th ordinary shareholders meeting starting with an opening statement by the Company's CEO, Peter Oswald.



Peter Oswald - Mayr-Melnhof Group AG - Chairman of the Board & CEO



Dear shareholders, on behalf of the Management Board, I would like to welcome you most warmly to this 26th ordinary shareholders meeting which is also an exceptional one; exceptional because this time we have to hold it digitally. I hope that you will have a good connection with all the safeguards we have planned in and, above all, I hope next year we will have the opportunity to meet personally.



On the part of the Management Board we also hope that, despite this exceptional situation, you are doing as well as the circumstances allow. As for your Company, the MM Group, I can currently report positively. We are well booked and can essentially maintain production. Although the supply chain is tight, it is intact overall. And what is most