Dec 10, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Stephan Sweerts-Sporck - Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG - Head of IR & Communications
(Technical difficulty) already to hand over to Peter Oswald. Peter will give us his insights on yesterday evening's headline.
Peter Oswald - Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG - Chairman & CEO
Yes, thank you very much Stephan. Ladies and gentlemen, I'm very happy that we have finalized the negotiations -- were many difficult and long months and, finally, we have yesterday evening signed this transaction. Before we go into any details about it let me just say a few words. Let's take a step back and say what is it really about.
When I joined Mayr-Melnhof, or even before I joined Mayr-Melnhof, it was pretty obvious that there is a fantastic position in folding carton, there is a very strong position in coated recycled board. But the position in FSB was, let's say, a fairly small one. So, Mayr-Melnhof is in FSB with a production of about 350,000 pounds. It's even the third-biggest player today. But with a long distance to the number one and two who produce several
Mayr Melnhof Karton AG to Acquire Kotkamills Group Oyj Call Transcript
