Aug 19, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 19, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Peter Josef Oswald
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board
=====================
Peter Josef Oswald - Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board
Welcome, everyone, to this announcement of our first half year results '21. I hope this message finds you well.
Beginning of August, MM has undertaken a transformational change. The acquisitions of Kotkamills in Finland and Kwidzyn mill in Poland will make us more competitive, more innovative and more sustainable. Both Kotkamills and especially Kwidzyn will provide us with a platform for growth for the next decade. We've strengthened our leading position in cartonboard in Europe and have acquired 2 new core businesses, kraft papers and uncoated fine papers. For this reason, we renamed our division from MM Karton to MM Board & Paper. As part of our transformation, we have divested 2 smaller mills, Baiersbronn in Germany and Eerbeek in
Half Year 2021 Mayr Melnhof Karton AG Earnings Pre-Recorded Presentation Transcript
Aug 19, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...