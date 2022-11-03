Nov 03, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
* Peter Josef Oswald
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board
Unidentified Participant -
Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to this audio webcast interview on Mayr-Melnhof Group Interim Results for the First 3 Quarters of 2022 with the company's CEO, Peter Oswald.
Questions and Answers:Unidentified Participant -
Peter, having just reported third quarter results, what is your summary on the MM Group's development so far this year?
Peter Josef Oswald - Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board
I'm very pleased that we managed to achieve a strong performance throughout the first 3 quarters of this year and this despite huge unprecedented challenges from spiraling cost inflation, instability of supply chains, persisting COVID and increased global uncertainties.
Demand for our renewable