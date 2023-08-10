Aug 10, 2023 / NTS GMT

Welcome, everyone, to our announcement of our '23 First Half Year Results.



After achieving record results in the previous year, the first half of this year presented a notable challenge with a sharp decline in demand across the European paper and packaging markets. This decline can be attributed to several factors, beginning with the continuation of inventory reduction, compounded by the growing restraint in consumer spending due to inflation. And in some cases, we also saw a temporary shift back to plastic usage. This unprecedented volume drop in Europe was exacerbated by the loss of the Russian market, which was very important for us and the weakness in overseas export markets.



In addition, MM Board & Paper had 2 major long-term plans