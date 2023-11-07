Nov 07, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the audio webcast on the Mayr-Melnhof Group interim results for the first 3 quarters of '23. I have the pleasure to have the company's CEO, Peter Oswald, with me for some firsthand information.



Questions and Answers:

Peter, could you please share with us your initial reflections regarding Q3 results?- Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG - CEO & Chairman of the Management BoardYes. If we start with the markets and look to our board and paper division, we saw sales volumes continuing at a low level and with declining sales prices. And in our packaging division, we saw on a lower scale also declining sales volumes, but prices held up fairly well. On top, if we look at our results, we should forget that our mill in Kolicevo in Slovenia was stopped by the flooding in Slovenia and then for the rebuild.And I'm very pleased to say that despite this difficult environment, MM's Q3 operating profit came in above Q2, thanks to a strong