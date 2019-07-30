Half Year 2019 Metropole Television SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2019 / 04:30PM GMT

NicolÃ¡s Bellet de Tavernost Abel - MÃ©tropole TÃ©lÃ©vision S.A.-Chairman of the Executive Board&CEO



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. I'm very happy to present the MÃ©tropole TÃ©lÃ©vision results for H1. JÃ©rÃ´me LefÃ©bure, CEO, will present the detailed financial results for the half year.



As an introduction, I would simply say that in the first half, the group had robust results marked by an increase in most of its financial indicators, which validates the strategy of the group, which was refocused after the acquisition of radio activities in 2017, and which will continue with the acquisition of the LagardÃ¨re Group Television activities.



The M6 Group posted revenues of EUR 714.6 million, up 1.6% over 1 year. For the first half, advertising revenues grew by 2.3%