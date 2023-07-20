Q2 2023 Mentice AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Christian Binder - Redeye - Analyst
Hi, and welcome, everyone. Mentice recently reported their Q2 2023 numbers, and I have the pleasure of introducing the company's CEO, GÃ¶ran Malmberg; and the company's CFO, Gunilla Andersson, who will start off with a presentation of the report before we go on to a Q&A session.
Now, without further ado, GÃ¶ran and Gunilla, please take it away.
GÃ¶ran Malmberg - Mentice AB - Group CEO and President
Thank you, Christian, nice to be here. So it's a pleasure to present our second quarter and a very strong start for the year.
So just some highlights for the second quarter -- very strong net sales, SEK74 million, up significantly from last year, and actually, the historically strongest quarter with respect to net sales ever for Mentice, which is very, very nice. Order intake as well, strong, not at the same percentage level, but again, following the first quarter, a very strong order for -- quarter for order intake.
And we are -- the growth are mainly driven by the device industry.
