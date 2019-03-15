Q4 2018 Gruppo MutuiOnline SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Marco Pescarmona - Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A - Executive Chairman



Thank you, and welcome, everybody to our conference call. We will rely on the usual presentation published on our website, and we will start from Page 15 of the document with the full year highlights. Looking at the revenues, revenues for full year 2018 EUR 185.1 million, which is up 21.2% compared to EUR 152.8 million of 2017. The operating income for the full year is EUR 46.1 million, which is up 16% compared to the EUR 39.7 million for 2017. This corresponds to an EBIT margin of 24.9% in 2018 compared to 26% in 2017. The net income for 2018 is EUR 34.1 million, which is up 33.9% compared to EUR 27.5 million in