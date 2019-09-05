Half Year 2019 Gruppo MutuiOnline SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 05, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Marco Pescarmona - Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A - Chairman



Thank you, and welcome, everybody, to our conference call. This is Marco Pescarmona. And we will use the presentation published on our website, as usual, for the call.



And we'll start from Page 15 of that presentation, with the H1 highlights. In the first half of 2019, our revenues were EUR 108 million, which is up 26.4% compared to EUR 85.4 million of the first half of 2018. Operating income was EUR 25.6 million, which is up 10.7% compared to EUR 23.2 million of the first half of 2018. The EBIT margin is 23.7% in the first half of 2019, which compares with 27.1% in the first half of 2018. Net income in the