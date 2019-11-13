Q3 2019 Gruppo MutuiOnline SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT

Marco Pescarmona - Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A - Chairman



Thank you, and welcome, everybody. This is Marco Pescarmona. We will refer to our presentation, as usual, which can be found on our website. And we start from Page 15 with the Q3 highlights. And in Q3, we see revenues of EUR 48.6 million for the group, which is up 10.8% compared to EUR 43.9 million in Q3 2018.



On the operating income side, we have EUR 11 million of EBIT, which is basically flat compared to EUR 11 million in the same period of last year. This corresponds to an EBIT margin of 22.7% in Q3 2019 while it was 25% in Q3 2018. Net income is EUR 7.6 million in Q3 2019, which is down 7.6% year-on