Nov 13, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. This is the conference call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the presentation of Gruppo MutuiOnline Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Marco Pescarmona, Chairman; Mr. Alessandro Fracassi, CEO; and Mr. Francesco Masciandaro, CFO of Gruppo MutuiOnline. Please go ahead.
Marco Pescarmona - Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A - Chairman
Thank you, and welcome, everybody. This is Marco Pescarmona. We will refer to our presentation, as usual, which can be found on our website. And we start from Page 15 with the Q3 highlights. And in Q3, we see revenues of EUR 48.6 million for the group, which is up 10.8% compared to EUR 43.9 million in Q3 2018.
On the operating income side, we have EUR 11 million of EBIT, which is basically flat compared to EUR 11 million in the same period of last year. This corresponds to an EBIT margin of 22.7% in Q3 2019 while it was 25% in Q3 2018. Net income is EUR 7.6 million in Q3 2019, which is down 7.6% year-on
Q3 2019 Gruppo MutuiOnline SpA Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 13, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...