Q4 2019 Gruppo MutuiOnline SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Marco Pescarmona - Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A - Executive Chairman



Thank you. And welcome, everybody, to our full year 2019 conference call. We will rely on the presentation present on our website and start from page, let me see, 15 with the full year highlights. And as you can see from the overall figures, 2019 was a very good year. We posted revenues of EUR million 2,019.9 (sic) [EUR 219.9 million], up 18.8% compared to the previous year. Also, the operating income was -- it was up -- it was EUR 50.8 million, and that was up 10.1% compared to the previous year. And here, we have to say that the EBITDA was also impacted by some amortization of intangibles. There is