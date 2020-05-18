Q1 2020 Gruppo MutuiOnline SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Hello, this is Marco Pescarmona. Welcome, everybody, to our call. We will rely on the presentation that we put on our website and start from Page 12, 13 -- on Page 15 with the Q1 highlights. And as you can see in the first quarter of 2020, we had revenues of EUR 58.1 million, which is up 8.4% year-on-year compared to EUR 53.6 million in Q1 2019. So that's positive, given the COVID situation. Regarding the operating income, it is equal to EUR 11.2 million in Q1 2020, and that's minus 9.8% year-on-year compared to EUR 12.4 million in Q1 2019. The operating income margin is 19.2% in Q1 2020, and --