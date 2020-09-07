Half Year 2020 Gruppo MutuiOnline SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 07, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Marco Pescarmona - Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A - Executive Chairman
Thank you and welcome, everybody, to our conference call. This is Marco Pescarmona. We will rely as usual on the presentation that we published on our company website, and we will start from Page 15 of the presentation with the H1 highlights. And well, first of all, we are very pleased with the results of the first half, especially of the second quarter, because, basically, despite the pandemic situation, which affected Italy very heavily in the first half of 2020 and -- 2020, we were still able to deliver good results.
And looking at the revenues, in fact, in the first half 2020, we
