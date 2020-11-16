Q3 2020 Gruppo MutuiOnline SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2020 / 03:30PM GMT

Marco Pescarmona - Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A - Executive Chairman



Thank you. This is Marco Pescarmona, and welcome to our call. We will rely on the presentation that we just published on our website, and we will start from Page 15 of the document. And here we have the Q3 highlights. And as you can see, we have reasons to be happy of the Q3 performance. In Q3 2020, we posted revenues of EUR 58.6 million, which is up 20.5% compared to EUR 48.6 million of Q3 2019. In terms of operating income, we posted an EBIT of EUR 14.7 million, which is up 33.5% compared to the same period of the previous year. And this corresponds to an EBIT margin of 25.2%, which compares to 22.7% in the same period