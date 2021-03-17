Mar 17, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. This is the conference call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the presentation of Gruppo MutuiOnline Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Marco Pescarmona, Chairman; Mr. Alessandro Fracassi, CEO; and Mr. Francesco Masciandaro, CFO of Gruppo MutuiOnline. Please go ahead, gentlemen.
Marco Pescarmona - Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A - Executive Chairman
Thank you. This is Marco, and welcome, everybody, to our full year 2020 presentation. We rely as usual on the document that is present on our website, and we will start from Page 17 with the full year highlights. And clearly, 2020 was a strong year for us. We had revenues of EUR 259.2 million, up 17.8% compared to EUR 219.9 million in 2019. The operating income in 2020 is EUR 63.1 million, and that's up 24.3% year-on-year compared to EUR 50.8 million in 2019. The EBIT margin is 24.4% in 2020, and that compares to 23.1% in 2019.
The net income is -- well, the net income requires some
Q4 2020 Gruppo MutuiOnline SpA Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 17, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...