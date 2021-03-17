Q4 2020 Gruppo MutuiOnline SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 17, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Marco Pescarmona - Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A - Executive Chairman



Thank you. This is Marco, and welcome, everybody, to our full year 2020 presentation. We rely as usual on the document that is present on our website, and we will start from Page 17 with the full year highlights. And clearly, 2020 was a strong year for us. We had revenues of EUR 259.2 million, up 17.8% compared to EUR 219.9 million in 2019. The operating income in 2020 is EUR 63.1 million, and that's up 24.3% year-on-year compared to EUR 50.8 million in 2019. The EBIT margin is 24.4% in 2020, and that compares to 23.1% in 2019.



The net income is -- well, the net income requires some