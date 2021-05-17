Q1 2021 Gruppo MutuiOnline SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Marco Pescarmona - Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A - Executive Chairman



Welcome, everybody. This is Marco Pescarmona. We will rely as usual on the presentation that was uploaded on our website earlier today. And we will start from Page 17 there with the Q1 highlights.



The first quarter of 2021 was a good quarter for us. We had revenues of EUR 78.2 million, which is up 34.5% year-on-year compared to the EUR 58.1 million of Q1 2020. The EBIT was EUR 16 million in Q1 2021, which is up 43.4% year-on-year compared to EUR 11.2 million in Q1 2020. The EBIT margin was 20.5% in Q1 '21, while it was 19.2% in Q1 2020.



In terms of net