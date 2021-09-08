Q2 2021 Gruppo MutuiOnline SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 08, 2021 / NTS GMT

Marco Pescarmona - Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A - Executive Chairman



Thank you and welcome, everybody, to our results call. We will rely as always on the presentation that today was put on our website a bit late at 4:00, but you should have it. And we will move to Page 17 of the presentation with the first half highlights. You will also see that we have made some slight changes to the format of our presentation. We hope this is a bit better.



In terms of revenues in the first half of 2021, we did EUR 158.8 million, which is up 32.2% compared to the 120.1% -- EUR 120.1 million of the first half of 2020. And the mix is 59% from the BPO