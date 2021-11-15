Q3 2021 Gruppo MutuiOnline SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Gruppo MutuiOnline Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call.



Marco Pescarmona - Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A - Executive Chairman



Thank you, and welcome, everybody, to our Q3 conference call. We will rely as usual on the presentation that you can find on our website and start from Page 17 with the current trading and outlook. You can see with the Q3 highlights that we had a good performance overall with revenues in Q3 of EUR 71.4 million, which is up 21.9% compared to the EUR 58.6 million of Q3 2020. And well, the EBIT was also up, but I will not comment -- EBITDA comment, which is EUR 22.9 million, and that's up 26.3% compared to the EUR 18.1 million of the same period of the previous year.



Reason I'm not focusing on EBIT is