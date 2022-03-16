Q4 2021 Gruppo MutuiOnline SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the presentation of Gruppo MutuiOnline Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Marco Pescarmona, Chairman; Mr. Alessandro Fracassi, CEO; and Mr. Francesco Masciandaro, CFO. Please go ahead.



Marco Pescarmona - Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A - Executive Chairman



Thank you. This is Marco Pescarmona, and welcome, everybody, to our call. We rely as usual on the presentation that is available on our website. And start from Page 17 with the business update.



On Page 17, we have the full year highlights. We see that revenues for 2021 are EUR 313.5 million, and that's up 20.8% year-on-year. And the breakdown of the revenues is 43% Broking Division and 57% BPO Division, which is the same mix in 2020. The EBITDA is, for the full year 2021, equal to EUR 92.6 million, and that's up 20.9% year-on-year. And this corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 29.5%. The breakdown of the EBITDA is 55