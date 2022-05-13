Q1 2022 Gruppo MutuiOnline SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Thank you, and welcome, everybody, to our call. And as usual, we will rely on the presentation that is available on our website. We assume that you have it in front of you, and we go to Page 17 of the presentation with the Q1 highlights.



In the first quarter of 2022, revenues are EUR 77.9 million, and that's down 0.5% year-on-year, and the mix of revenues is 44% from the Broking Division and 56% from the BPO Division. The operating income, the EBIT is EUR 16.5 million, which is up 3.1% year-on-year, and that is 64% from the Broking Division and 36% from the BPO Division. But you have to