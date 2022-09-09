Q2 2022 Gruppo MutuiOnline SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 09, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Thank you. Welcome, everybody, and sorry for the people living in Italy for having a call at 5:30 on a Friday. But anyway, let's go to the presentation. It's published as usual on our website, and we'll start from Page 17 with the first half highlights. So on the page, you can see that the revenues in the first half of 2022. We are basically stable, just down 1% year-on-year, and they were at EUR 157 million, with 43% coming from the Broking Division and 57% coming from the BPO Division.



In terms of EBITDA also, we have overall stability. EBITDA in the first half of 2022 is EUR 46.3 million and that's up 3.7% -- 3.6