Nov 15, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the presentation of Gruppo MutuiOnline Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Alessandro Fracassi, CEO; and Mr. Francesco Masciandaro, CFO. Please go ahead.
Alessandro Fracassi - Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A - CEO & Executive Director
Good evening, everyone. First of all, let me explain why Marco, our Chairman, is not with us. He, unfortunately, got stuck on the [side] that has been significantly delayed. It was supposed obviously to be sharing this call as always. He physically cannot do it. I will be doing most of the talking -- and yes, you will have to bear patients with me on some of the stuff that here we are. So as always, we will use the presentation that was published recently on our website, and we will start from Page 16, where we have the highlights of the results. 1st of the third quarter and then on the 9 months. And then first as the whole group and then we'll get
Q3 2022 Gruppo MutuiOnline SpA Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 15, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...