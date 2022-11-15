Q3 2022 Gruppo MutuiOnline SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Alessandro Fracassi - Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A - CEO & Executive Director



Good evening, everyone. First of all, let me explain why Marco, our Chairman, is not with us. He, unfortunately, got stuck on the [side] that has been significantly delayed. It was supposed obviously to be sharing this call as always. He physically cannot do it. I will be doing most of the talking -- and yes, you will have to bear patients with me on some of the stuff that here we are. So as always, we will use the presentation that was published recently on our website, and we will start from Page 16, where we have the highlights of the results. 1st of the third quarter and then on the 9 months. And then first as the whole group and then we'll get