Half Year 2019 Mobimo Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Half Year Results 2019 Conference Call of Mobimo Holding AG. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Daniel Ducrey. Please go ahead, sir.



Daniel Ducrey - Mobimo Holding AG - CEO & Member of the Executive Board



Thank you very much. Dear ladies and gentlemen, I would like to welcome you to the presentation of the half year results of Mobimo Holding AG. My name is Daniel Ducrey. I'm the CEO. And together with me is Manuel Itten, our CFO.



On the front page of our presentation, you will find a picture of the Aeschbachquartier, a view from the side of the condominiums and the Aarau park in the middle of our development, which has already established itself as a center of attraction for families and children. We'll come back later. But let me already tell you this, it is a successful good development which we were able to realize in Aarau.



First, I would like to explain a few highlights of the first 6 months of the year, then Manuel