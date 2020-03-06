Mar 06, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Anton Terentiev - Public Joint-Stock Company Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS - Director of IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Moscow Exchange's Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2019 IFRS Results Conference Call. As usual, after the prepared remarks, we will have a Q&A session. Today we'll have on the call our CEO, Yury Denisov; and CFO, Max Lapin.



Before we start, I would like to remind you that certain statements in this presentation and during the question-and-answer session may relate to future events and expectations and, as such, constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projections. The company does not intend to update these statements to