Aug 21, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Anton Terentiev - Public Joint-Stock Company Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS - Director of IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Moscow Exchange's Second Quarter 2020 IFRS Results Conference Call. As usual, after the prepared remarks, we will have a Q&A session.



Today, we have on the call our CFO, Max Lapin.



Before we start, I would like to remind you that certain statements in this presentation and during the question-and-answer session may relate to future events and expectations, and as such, constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projections.