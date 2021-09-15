Sep 15, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Anton Terentiev - Public Joint-Stock Company Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS - Director of IR



Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our -- today's presentation on MOEX' global business development with a particular focus on international equities. My name is Anton Terentiev. I'm Head of Investor Relations at Moscow Exchange. I have a team of speakers today: first, Mr. Igor Marich, Head of Sales and Business Development; Maria Kharlashkina, Deputy Head of Strategy; Irina Grekova, Head of Compliance; and Boris Blokhin, Head of Equities.



Without further ado, I'm passing the word over to Igor for the start. Igor, please.



Igor Leonidovich Marich - Public Joint-Stock Company Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS - MD for Sales & Business Development and Member of Executive Board



Thank you, Anton, and good afternoon, everyone. Let me start with MOEX' global business overview. Global business is a strategic priority for Moscow Exchange. For the last several years, we have realized a lot of services for our international clients, including 17 hours of trading session,