Mar 04, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Anton Terentiev - Public Joint-Stock Company Moscow Exchange Micex-rts - Head of IR



Hello, everyone. Welcome to Moscow Exchange's full-year and Q4 2021 financial results conference call. As usual after the prepared remarks, we will have a Q&A session.



You know that we all are witnessing unprecedented events and some companies have made the decision to cancel investor calls. But we believe that it's important to keep our local and global investors, market participants, covering analysts, and other stakeholders updated on our activities. We'll stick to our responsibilities as a financial infrastructure company and remain fully focused on ensuring the integrity of the Capital Markets and protecting the interest of local and global investors to the extent we can.



Some of our forthcoming slides and statements were initially meant to be forward-looking. At least we intended for them to be that way during the preparation for the call. In the current environment, these statements appear to be backward-looking. We have decided to still include them in an effort to explain our results and