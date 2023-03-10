Mar 10, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Anton Terentiev - Public Joint-Stock Company Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS - Director of IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Moscow Exchange's Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 IFRS Results Conference Call. As usual, after the prepared remarks, we will have a Q&A session. Today, we have on the call our Interim CFO, Georgiy Uryutov. For the convenience of our audience, we will conduct this call and make transcripts available