Q1 2019 Orange Belgium SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Orange Belgium Q1 2019 Financial Results. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over to Mr. Eric Chang, Investor Relations Director. Sir, please go ahead.



Eric Chang - Orange Belgium S.A. - Director of IR



Good morning, everyone. Eric here. So welcome to our Q1 2019 earnings call. Here with me are MichaÃ«l Trabbia, my CEO; and Arnaud Castille, my CFO.



As usual, you should have received all the financial communication this morning. It's available on our website. We'll have a introductory comment from MichaÃ«l and then Arnaud. And that will follow a Q&A session.



I will now leave the floor up to MichaÃ«l.



MichaÃ«l Trabbia - Orange Belgium S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Eric. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I will like to start by highlighting some of our key achievements for the first quarter of 2019. As you know, our Bold Challenger positioning led to strong commercial growth in 2018. In the first quarter of 2019,