Q3 2019 Orange Belgium SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Orange Belgium Q3 2019 results.



Eric Chang - Orange Belgium S.A. - Director of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. This is Eric. I'm one half of the IR team at Orange Belgium. I would like to welcome you to our Q3 2019 Earnings Call. I have with me: my CEO, MichaÃ«l Trabbia; and my CFO, Arnaud Castille.



As usual, you should have all received our financial communication this morning. The information is also available on our website. The Q&A session will follow right after MichaÃ«l and Arnaud's introductory statements. And on this, I will now leave the floor to MichaÃ«l.



MichaÃ«l Trabbia - Orange Belgium S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Eric. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I am pleased to report another quarter of sustained commercial results, both change of positioning continues to bear its fruits, despite