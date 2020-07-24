Q2 2020 Orange Belgium SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Orange Belgium Q2 and Half Year 2020 Results.



Koen Van Mol, Head of IR.



Koen Van Mol - Orange Belgium S.A. - IR Officer



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Koen Van Mol, Head of Investor Relations at Orange Belgium. I would like to welcome you for our Q2 2020 earnings call. Here with me are MichaÃ«l Trabbia, our CEO; and Arnaud Castille, our CFO. And as usual, you should have all received our financial communication this morning. In any case, all the relevant information is also available on our corporate website. A Q&A session will follow right after MichaÃ«l's and Arnaud's introductory statements.



I will now leave the floor to MichaÃ«l.



MichaÃ«l Trabbia - Orange Belgium S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Koen, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I would like to start, as usual, with the main events that