Q4 2020 Orange Belgium SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Orange Belgium Full Year Results 2020. (Operator Instructions) I would like now to hand the call over to Koen Van Mol, Head of IR. Sir, please go ahead.



Koen Van Mol - Orange Belgium S.A. - IR Officer



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Koen Van Mol. I am Head of Investor Relations at Orange Belgium. I would like to welcome you to the presentation of the results of the fourth quarter and full year of 2020.



Here with me are Xavier Pichon, our CEO; and Arnaud Castille, our CFO. You should all have received our financial communication this morning. The information is also available on our corporate website, together with all other relevant documents related to these results. A Q&A session will follow right after and Xavier's and Arnaud's interventions, which will give you the opportunity to ask additional questions that you may have.



Now I am pleased to leave the floor to Xavier.



Xavier Pichon - Orange Belgium S.A. - CEO



Thank you, Koen.