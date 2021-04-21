Q1 2021 Orange Belgium SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Orange Financial Results Q1 2021. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the call over to Mr. Koen Van Mol, Head of IR. Sir, please go ahead.



Koen Van Mol - Orange Belgium S.A. - IR Officer



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Koen Van Mol, Head of Investor Relations at Orange Belgium.



I would like to welcome you to our Q1 2021 earnings call. I hope you are all well. Here with me are Xavier Pichon, our CEO, and I have the honor to introduce to you for the first time Antoine Chouc, our CFO since the beginning of March.



As usual, you should have received our financial communication this morning. In any case, you can also find all the relevant information on our corporate website. A Q&A session will follow right after Xavier and Antoine's introductory statement.



And I will now leave the floor to Xavier.



Xavier Pichon - Orange Belgium S.A. - CEO



Thank you, Koen. Hi there. I hope you're well. Very pleased to welcome you,