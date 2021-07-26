Jul 26, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
(Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to Mr. Koen Van Mol, Head of IR. Sir, please go ahead.
Koen Van Mol - Orange Belgium S.A. - IR Officer
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Koen Van Mol, Head of Investor Relations at Orange Belgium. I would like to welcome you to our Q2 2021 Earnings Call, and I hope you're all well.
And here with me are Xavier Pichon, our CEO; and Antoine Chouc, our CFO. As usual, you should have received our financial communication this morning. In any case, you can also find all the relevant information on our corporate website as usual.
A Q&A session will follow right after Xavier's and Antoine's introductory statements, and I will now leave the floor to Xavier.
Xavier Pichon - Orange Belgium S.A. - CEO & Director
Thanks, Koen. Hi, there, hope you're well. So we'll start with a short intro, then following the financial results Q2 2021 presentation.
So first, I would like to express my thoughts towards all the people that have
Q2 2021 Orange Belgium SA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 26, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...