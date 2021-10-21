Q3 2021 Orange Belgium SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Orange Financial results Q3 2021. (Operator Instructions) I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Koen Van Mol, Head of IR. Sir, please go ahead.



Koen Van Mol - Orange Belgium S.A. - IR Officer



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. My name is Koen Van Mol, Head of Investor Relations at Orange Belgium. I would like to welcome you to our Q3 2021 earnings call. I hope you are all well. Here with me are Xavier Pichon, our CEO; and Antoine Chouc, our CFO.



As usual, you should have received our financial communication this morning. In any case, you can also find all the relevant information on our corporate website. A Q&A session will follow right after Xavier's and Antoine's introductory statements. And now I will leave the floor to Xavier.



Xavier Pichon - Orange Belgium S.A. - CEO & Director



Thank you, Koen. Hi, there, I hope you are well and safe. Thanks a lot for participating for -- in this earnings call for the third quarter of 2021. We are particularly