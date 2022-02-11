Q4 2021 Orange Belgium SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Our apologies to have a little delay due to technical reasons. So my name is Koen Van Mol. I am Head of Investor Relations at Orange Belgium. I would like to welcome you to the presentation of the results of the fourth quarter and the full year of 2021. Here with me are Xavier Pichon, our CEO; and Antoine Chouc, our CFO.



You should all have received our financial communication this morning. The information is also available on our corporate website, together with all other relevant documents related to these results. This session will have 2 parts. In the first part, we will go over the results of the fourth quarter and the full year of 2021. And as usual, you will have the possibility to ask questions related to these results after the presentation. After this first Q