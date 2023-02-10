Q4 2022 Orange Belgium SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Koen Van Mol - Orange Belgium S.A. - IR Officer



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Koen Van Mol. I'm Director of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations at Orange Belgium. I would like to welcome you to the presentation of the results of the second half and the full year of 2022. Here with me are Xavier Pichon, our CEO; and Antoine Chouc, our CFO. And as usual, you should have received our financial communication this morning. In any case, you can also find all the relevant information on our corporate website. A Q&A session will follow right after Xavier and Antoine introductory statement, and I will now leave the floor to Xavier.



Xavier Pichon - Orange Belgium S.A. - CEO & Director



Thanks, Koen. Thank you very much. Hello, everyone. Hope you are well. It's such a pleasure to have you on board. So,