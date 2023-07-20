Half Year 2023 Orange Belgium SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Koen Van Mol. I'm Director of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations at Orange Belgium. I would like to welcome you to the presentation of the results of the first half of the year 2023. Here with me are Xavier Pichon, our CEO; and Antoine Chouc, our CFO.



Following the closing of the VOO acquisition at the beginning of June, for the first time, we have included figures of VOO in the publication of our results. The main financial figures contained 1 month of VOO indeed. As usual, you should have received our financial communication this morning. In any case, you can also find all the relevant information on