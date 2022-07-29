Half Year 2022 Medacta Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Francesco Siccardi - Medacta Group SA - CEO



First of all, we apologize for the technical problems we have seen today on the platform. We were hoping to be able to host it on time. And I'm glad we managed to recover still today.



So I'm here today with Corrado Farsetta and Gianna La Rana. We can go through the very good and strong results we reported in H1 2022. We can see the highlights of the semester starting with 19% growth in terms of revenues reported, which is 14.6% at constant currency. This growth was driven by a significant new customer acquisition, sales force expansion and new product introduction, especially in the first months of the year in Australia and in the U.S. We still had some headwind coming from the dynamic restrictions and hospital staffing shortages.



We wanted to highlight here as well that Medacta is truly generating significant growth. So compared to prepandemic level, H1 2019, Medacta grew 36.5% at constant currency, which is a CAGR of almost 11%.



A very important milestone, this semester was the achievement of 100 NextAR platforms in the market. We