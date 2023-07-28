Jul 28, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Medacta First Half 2023 Preliminary Unaudited Top Line Figures Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Francesco Siccardi, CEO of Medacta. Please go ahead, sir.
Francesco Siccardi - Medacta Group SA - CEO
Thank you very much, and welcome to our first half top line figure presentation. I'm here with Corrado Farsetta and Giorgio Botta, our IR. And I'm happy to go over the highlights of the first half.
We have seen a very strong growth in terms of revenue, more than 21% at constant currency, 20.8% reported. The geographic performance was very strong, both in APAC and U.S., with an even stronger performance in the EMEA segment.
All our business lines were contributing to this performance with really a stellar performance in Knee and Shoulder. We have seen an overall strong market demand sustained by the so-called backlog recovery associated with some of the COVID slowdown and
Half Year 2023 Medacta Group SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...