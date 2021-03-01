Full Year 2020 Reach PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

James Mullen - Reach plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for the 2020 Reach plc annual results.



Before I hand over to Simon to talk us through the numbers, I want to provide the highlights of what has been a tumultuous but progressive year. I will then update you on the progress we've made against our strategy, following the data-led approach we announced last year. And Lloyd Embley, our Group Editor-in-Chief, will then join us to talk about how the editorial team are embracing our new ways of working. Then after my summary, we'll then take some Q&A.



Now I wanted to start by reviewing the key highlights of 2020. This has been a year like no other and one in which trusted news providers were relied upon for news and information like never before. It was also a year of unparalleled change for Reach and one in which we have made significant progress in our Customer Value Strategy.



Our first strategic target was to grow registrations to over 2 million, and we have exceeded that and gone on to break the 5 million barrier. The bulk of