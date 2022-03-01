Mar 01, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Mar 01, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* James Mullen
Reach plc - CEO & Executive Director
* Lloyd Embley
Reach plc - Group Editor-In-Chief
* Simon Fuller
Reach plc - CFO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Gareth Rhys Davies
Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Director of Media Equity Research
* Johnathan James Barrett
Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited, Research Division - Senior Equity Research Analyst
* Nicholas Michael Edward Dempsey
Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst
=====================
James Mullen - Reach plc - CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Reach plc 2021 annual results presentation. I'm joined this morning by our CFO Simon Fuller and our Editor-in-Chief Lloyd Embley.
I'm going to open with a few slides to outline what we've achieved this
Full Year 2021 Reach PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Mar 01, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...