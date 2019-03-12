Modern Times Group MTG AB Capital Markets Day Transcript

Mar 12, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

JÃ¸rgen Madsen Lindemann - Modern Times Group Mtg AB - President & CEO



Super. Thank you very much for coming, spending this afternoon with us. We have had a range of discussions, of course, about the businesses the last year, and we are very much looking forward to discuss the ideas we're having, the ambition we're having for the business going forward and particularly, of course, for you meeting all the founders, all the people who actually is going to execute all of the stuff that we have been talking about.



We have a very tight agenda. I can tell you that the material that we have prepared and -- will address, hopefully, all the things that you would like to discuss. The only thing that I'm afraid is, actually, if we can manage to do it in time because, luckily, we do get carried away sometimes when we talk about our businesses.



Four different sections. I will start giving the overview of the new company, the MTG company. What we will try to achieve, together with Maria, of course, we'll talk about the new financial ambition as well and also the new reporting