Q1 2019 Modern Times Group MTG AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2019

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. This is MTG's first-ever results since the split from NENT, which was completed successfully in late March. A lot of work went into making the split, then the NENT listing happened. We're really pleased that both companies are now well positioned to take advantage of the great opportunities they face in their own markets, and we believe that both offer a clear and compelling equity story for investors.



Now before moving on MTG, we have now also completed the sale of Nova, the last of our [EGOP] broadcasting