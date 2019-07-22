Jul 22, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's Q2 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Monday, the 22nd of July 2019.
And I'd now like to hand the conference over to our speaker today, Lars Torstensson. Please go ahead, sir.
Lars Torstensson - Modern Times Group Mtg AB - EVP, Head of Communications & IR
Thank you, operator. And good morning, everyone, and welcome to MTG's Q2 2019 Interim Report Presentation. My name is Lars Torstensson and is responsible for communication and IR at MTG AB. Today, we will start with a formal presentation followed by a Q&A. Please remember that it is not possible to ask questions via our webcast and only through the telco.
With me today, I have JÃ¸rgen Madsen Lindemann, our Group President and CEO; and Maria Redin, CFO of MTG AB. So without any further delay, please, JÃ¸rgen, can you take us through the formal presentation of our quarter?
JÃ¸rgen Madsen
Q2 2019 Modern Times Group MTG AB Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 22, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...