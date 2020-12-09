Dec 09, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you all for standing by, and welcome to this MTG Investor Presentation. (Operator Instructions) We must advise you all that this conference is being recorded today, Wednesday, the 9th of December 2020.



And without any further delay, I would like to hand the conference over to our first speaker of the day, CFO, Lars Torstensson. Please go ahead, sir.



Lars Torstensson - Modern Times Group Mtg AB - CFO, Executive VP and Head of Communications & IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to this investor update related to the recent and very exciting announcement made by us yesterday night. My name is Lars Torstensson, and I'm the CFO and Investor Relations at MTG. And today, I'm joined by Maria Redin, our Group President and CEO, and also Arnd Benninghoff, Executive Vice President of Gaming and Esports.



We will start with a formal presentation followed by a Q&A. So please keep in mind, questions are only enabled for those participating through dial in. Our webcast is listen-only. So without any